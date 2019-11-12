KSP Civil Police Constable hall ticket for written exam 2019 released, exam on November 17

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2019

Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment board has released the hall ticket for written exam that will be conducted for recruitment on post of civil police constable (men and women). The KSP civil police constable written exam will be conducted on November 17.

KSP had invited applications for the recruitment of 3026 constables on September 23 and the last date to apply was October 17, 2019.

Out of the 3026 vacancies, 2013 vacancies are for civil constable and 1013 vacancies for armed police constable post.Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent from a recognised board were eligible to apply.

Candidates can download the KSP hall ticket online at ksp.gov.in.

How to download KSP written exam hall ticket 2019:

Visit the official website of KSP at ksp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘My application’ tab

A login page will appear

Key in your registration details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out