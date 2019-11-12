e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

KSP Civil Police Constable hall ticket for written exam 2019 released, exam on November 17

Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment board has released the hall ticket for written exam that will be conducted for recruitment on post of civil police constable (men and women). KSP had invited applications for the recruitment of 3026 constables.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:58 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KSP civil police constable hall ticket 2019
KSP civil police constable hall ticket 2019(HT file)
         

Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment board has released the hall ticket for written exam that will be conducted for recruitment on post of civil police constable (men and women). The KSP civil police constable written exam will be conducted on November 17.

KSP had invited applications for the recruitment of 3026 constables on September 23 and the last date to apply was October 17, 2019.

Out of the 3026 vacancies, 2013 vacancies are for civil constable and 1013 vacancies for armed police constable post.Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent from a recognised board were eligible to apply.

Candidates can download the KSP hall ticket online at ksp.gov.in.

How to download KSP written exam hall ticket 2019:

Visit the official website of KSP at ksp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘My application’ tab

A login page will appear

Key in your registration details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
