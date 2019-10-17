e-paper
Karnataka Police Recruitment : Last day to apply for 3026 constable posts

Karnataka Police is hiring 3026 constables and today is the last day to apply for the recruitment. If you have not applied yet, do it now. The online application had begun on September 23 and the last date to apply is October 17. Last day for fee payment is October 19.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KSP Constable Recruitment 2019
KSP Constable Recruitment 2019(HT file)
         

Details of vacancy:

Details of vacancy:

Out of the 3026 vacancies, 2013 vacancies are for civil constable and 1013 vacancies for armed police constable post.

Educational Qualification: 

Candidates should have passed class 12th exam or equivalent from a recognised board.

Click here for official notification for civil constable

Click here for official notification for armed police constable

Details of Post for Civil Police Constable:

Hindustantimes

Details of Post for Armed Police Constable:

Bengaluru City------- 500

Mangaluru City----56

Bengaluru Dist-----50

Mysuru District-----50

Kodagu--------------54

Mandya Dist--------50

Chikkamagaluru Dist------50

Belagavi Dist-----51

KGF---------------50

Shivamogga Dist--------50

U.K.Karwar---------------52

Total--------------1013

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:41 IST

