KSP Recruitment 2019: Karnataka Civil Police Constable answer key, Armed Police Constable admit card released

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the provisional answer key for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Exam 2019 and call letter for Armed Police constable written examination.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:47 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the provisional answer key for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Exam 2019 and call letter for Armed Police constable written examination.
         

Karnataka State Police (KSP) on Tuesday released the provisional answer key for Civil Police Constable (CPC) Exam 2019. KSP Civil Police Constable (Men and Women) Exam 2019 was held on 17 November.

Candidates who had taken the examination can download their KSP Civil Police Constable Answer Key from the official website of Karnataka State Police at http://rec19.ksp-online.in/.

The provisional answer keys are availaible for five series of question papers. You can also download the answer keys by clicking on the links below.

Series A

Series B

Series C

Series D

Series E

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer Key/s, with proof of their claim/s, until December 4. The objections can be sent to Additional Director General of Police Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru 560 001. Objections received after the stipulated date will not be entertained.

Hindustantimes

Meanwhile, KSP has also released the call letter for candidates who are appearing for the post of Armed Police constable written examination. The KSP Armed Police constable written examination will be conducted on December 1. Candidates can download the admit cards by going to my application.

