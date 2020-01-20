e-paper
Home / Education / KSP releases answer key for SI recruitment exam, here’s direct link to check

KSP releases answer key for SI recruitment exam, here’s direct link to check

The SI written examination was conducted on January 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:13 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The KSP recruitment board has released the KSP SI (civil) provisional answer key for all series (A, B, C, D, and E) and Objection Format.
The KSP recruitment board has released the KSP SI (civil) provisional answer key for all series (A, B, C, D, and E) and Objection Format.(HT file)
         

Karnataka State police recruitment department has released the provisional answer key for SI recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at rec19.ksp-online.in on or before January 27, 2020.

The SI written examination was conducted on January 5, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations. They must also provide proper reasons along with supporting documents to establish their claim.

The KSP recruitment board has released the KSP SI (civil) provisional answer key for all series (A, B, C, D, and E) and Objection Format.

Here’s the direct link to download the KSP SI (civil) provisional answer key and objection format.

