KTET result 2017 declared, here’s how to check

education Updated: Mar 05, 2018 21:41 IST
Nilesh Mathur
KTET result 2017 was declared on Monday by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website. Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) was held in December, 2017.

KTET result 2017 was declared on Monday by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website. Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) was held in December, 2017.

Steps to view KTET December 2017 result:

1) Visit the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala at keralapareekshabhavan.in

2) Click on the link for KTET December 2017 result

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Choose the category applied for and enter your register number and date of birth

5) Click on check result

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout

Note: Visit official website regularly for latest updates.

