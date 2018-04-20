KUHS pharmacy results out, here’s how to check on kuhs.ac.in
KUHS result 2018: The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has announced the results for the second and third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examinations.education Updated: Apr 20, 2018 10:46 IST
The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has declared results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examination, and second year Pharm D supplementary examination (both held in January). Students can check the results on the University’s official website: kuhs.ac.in.
Here’s how to check the result:
* Log on to kuhs.ac.in
* Click on examination tab
* Click on exam results tab
* Click on Pharmacy
* Click on the examination result link you want to check
* Click on result
* Enter your registration number and tick the ‘I am not a robot’ box
* Click on submit and check your result