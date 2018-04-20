 KUHS pharmacy results out, here’s how to check on kuhs.ac.in | education | higher studies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

KUHS pharmacy results out, here’s how to check on kuhs.ac.in

KUHS result 2018: The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has announced the results for the second and third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examinations.

education Updated: Apr 20, 2018 10:46 IST
HT correspondent
Students can check the results on the University’s official website:
Students can check the results on the University’s official website: (Shutterstock)

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has declared results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examination, and second year Pharm D supplementary examination (both held in January). Students can check the results on the University’s official website: kuhs.ac.in.

Here’s how to check the result:

* Log on to kuhs.ac.in

* Click on examination tab

* Click on exam results tab

* Click on Pharmacy

* Click on the examination result link you want to check

* Click on result

* Enter your registration number and tick the ‘I am not a robot’ box

* Click on submit and check your result

tags

more from education
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature