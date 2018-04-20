KUHS pharmacy results out, here’s how to check on kuhs.ac.in

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has declared results of third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) supplementary examination, and second year Pharm D supplementary examination (both held in January). Students can check the results on the University’s official website: kuhs.ac.in.

Here’s how to check the result:

* Log on to kuhs.ac.in

* Click on examination tab

* Click on exam results tab

* Click on Pharmacy

* Click on the examination result link you want to check

* Click on result

* Enter your registration number and tick the ‘I am not a robot’ box

* Click on submit and check your result