KVS Librarian exam results declared, interview on this date, check latest update here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the librarian exam 2018 results on its official website kvsangathan.in

Candidates who have cleared the written exam that was held on December 22 and 23 will now appear for the interview. The KVS Librarian interview will be held on February 22.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Librarian Result 2018 on its official website.

The list of remaining candidates shortlisted for interview, venue of the interview, date of interview is available at the KVS website.

The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of the interview and other relevant documents such as bio-data, NOC/Service/Vigilance Certification and OBC certificates etc. from KVS website under Employment Notice/ Interview Notice.The link for downloading the interview letter will be released soon on KVS website.The Interview will be held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, JNU Old Campus, Baba Gang Nath Marg, Near Ber Sarai, New Delhi - 110067.

Click here to check the list of shortlisted candidates for KVS Librarian exam here

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 08:24 IST