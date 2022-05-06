Law exams postponed, but new schedule not shared yet: Students tell MU

Days after the state minister for higher and technical education announced that all state university exams will be held in offline mode only, and that universities should share question paper banks with students before commencing exams, students from the law faculty are a confused lot.

While the University of Mumbai has clarified that LLM (semester 1) exams, originally scheduled to commence from May 10, now stand postponed, no information on the new schedule has been released yet. Similarly, LLB (semester 4) students are awaiting question banks from the varsity as their exams are slated to begin from May 18 itself.

“There’s definitely a difference in announcement of changes and its eventual implementation, especially by MU. Already students are worried about appearing for an offline exam after a break of almost two years, such delay and discrepancies in implementation of the government decisions will take a toll on students,” said student rights activist, Sachin Pawar. He has approached the university with this request on behalf of law students.

Officials from the exam department of the varsity told HT that a new schedule for the exams will be announced by next week.

In February this year, MU released a circular stating that summer 2022 exams will be held in online as well as offline modes. All UG exams for commerce, arts and science session 2 (regular) and backlog exams for the same batches will be conducted offline. However, backlog exams (ATKT) for semesters 1, 3 and 5, as well as semester 4 exams for regular and backlog students have been conducted in online mode this year.

In the first week of March, MU released another statement confirming that semester 6 exams for traditional (aided and unaided) courses will be conducted in online mode this year, whereas all exams for professional courses as well as post graduate exams for all departments will be held in offline mode.

Putting an end to queries and confusion amongst universities, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on April 25 clarified that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held in offline mode only. He further added that colleges and universities should conduct exams between June and July 15 this year, and students should get at least a two day break between each exam, along with 30 minutes extra time to attempt their papers.

