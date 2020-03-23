LIC AAO, AE, AA prelims exams 2020 postponed, details here

education

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:29 IST

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has postponed the preliminary exams for the recruitment of assistant engineers (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO) which were scheduled to be conducted on April 4.

LIC has issued a short notice on its official website at licindia.in regarding the postponement. Candidates can check the official notice online.

“The preliminary examination for the recruitment of AE and AAO (specialist) 2020 scheduled for April 4, 2020 is postponed till further instructions. All applicants are requested to constantly visit our website www.licindia.in> careers> recruitment of Assistant Engineers/ AAO (specialist) 2020 page’ for regular updates.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 50 vacancies of assistant engineers and 168 vacancies for assistant administrative officer (specialist).

The preliminary exam will be conducted online and the questions will be objective in nature. There will be 100 questions from reasoning ability, English language and quantitative aptitude carrying a maximum of 70 marks. Candidates who will clear the PT will have to clear the mains and interview. The shortlisted candidates will have to a undergo a pre- recruitment medical examination.