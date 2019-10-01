e-paper
LIC Assistant Recruitment : Last day to apply for 8000 posts today

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Today is the last day to apply for 8000 vacancies for the post of assistant. This is one of the biggest recruitment drive by LIC this year. LIC has invited applications for the post from all the regions of India.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:37 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019(HT file)
         

The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17 and the online application process began on the same day. Interested candidates can apply for the posts before 5 pm today.

The official notification for the assistant recruitment was released on September 17 and the online application process began on the same day. Interested candidates can apply for the posts before 5 pm today.

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the post. They should be between 18 and 30 years of age. The upper age limit is extended for five years for SC, ST and 3 years for OBC. Check relaxation in upper age limit for all reserved categories in the official notification issued for region- wise recruitment.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 21 and 22 for which the admit card will be issued on October 15.

Check official notification for region-wise recruitment here

Application fee:

SC/ST and PwD candidates: Rs 85

•General candidate: Rs 510 plus GST charges.

How to apply for LIC assistant recruitment 2019:

1.Visit the official website at licindia.in

2.Go to LIC careers

3.Click on the link, ‘ LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019,’ appearing on the webpage

4.Click on the ‘Next Page’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on the link, ‘Click here to Apply Online.’

7.Click on for new registration and fill up the required information.

8.If you are a returning user, you can simply login from the page and move ahead.

9.After the registration ID is created, login

10.Fill in the required information

11.Pay the application fee and submit

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 10:55 IST

