LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Application begins for legal assistant manager, law graduates can apply

LIC- HFL Recruitment 2019: Law graduates can apply for the posts of assistant managers- legal. Last date to apply is December 16, 2019. Exam will be conducted on January 27, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LIC- HFL Recruitment 2019
LIC- HFL Recruitment 2019(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Life Insurance Corporation - Housing Finance Limited (LIC- HFL) has invited online applications for assistant managers- legal from the law graduates. There are a total of 35 posts.

The online application began on December 2 and the last date to apply is December 16, 2019. Candidates who have a graduate degree in BA LLB with minimum aggregate 55% marks can apply for the posts.

The online exam will be held on January 27. The date is tentative.

Pay Scale:

“The starting basic pay of Rs. 32,815/- per month in the scale of 32815 - 1685(14) – 56405 - 1755(3) - 61670 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments per month will be approximately Rs. 56,000/- (depends upon the place of posting) plus Lunch Allowance, Provident Fund, Mediclaim, Gratuity, LTC, Group Insurance Scheme, Housing Loan, Performance Linked Incentive and other benefits as per rules ,” the official notification reads.

Candidates can apply online at www.lichousing.com.

Mode of Selection:

Written examination

Interview

Medical Examination

Application fee: Rs 500

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online

