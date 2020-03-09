e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Lucknow government schools students learn banking skills

Lucknow government schools students learn banking skills

Students of classes 2 and 3 are learning banking transactions with specially printed currency notes in denomination of up to Rs 10,000. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
The children work in groups and help the other children open their bank accounts.
The children work in groups and help the other children open their bank accounts.(HT file)
         

Children studying in the government schools in Lucknow are now learning banking skills.

Students of classes 2 and 3 are learning banking transactions with specially printed currency notes in denomination of up to Rs 10,000.

An NGO called Pratham Education Foundation is teaching students to learn how to make bank transactions.

The students are taught to discharge the duties of a cashier, how to maintain the records and how to deal with customers. The children also play the role of security guards in the ‘banking’ class.

The foundation state chief Nuzhat Malik said that the idea behind this concept was to encourage children to use their argumentative skills and move towards systematic learning.

“We want to give practical knowledge of life to the children so that they can grow up with an all-round personality development. We teach them the importance of banking and then tell them how to go about it,” she said.

The children work in groups and help the other children open their bank accounts.

tags
top news
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News