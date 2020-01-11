e-paper
Home / Education / Lucknow Metro Recruitment: LMRC admit card 2020 released, direct link to download here

Lucknow Metro Recruitment: LMRC admit card 2020 released, direct link to download here

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has released the admit card for its recruitment exams for the posts of assistant manager, junior engineer and public relations assistant. Here’s the direct link to download admit card.

education Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LMRC Admit Card 2020
LMRC Admit Card 2020
         

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has released the admit card for its recruitment exams for the posts of assistant manager, junior engineer and public relations assistant. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment can download their admit card online at lmrcl.com.

LMRC will conduct the recruitment exams on January 20 and 22, 2020. The exam will be a computer based test. The questions will be objective type in nature.

How to download LMRC Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of LMRC at lmrcl.com

Under the careers section click on recruitment 2019 link

A new page will open

Click on the link that reads, Login to download admit card

Key in your user ID and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Click here to download admit card

