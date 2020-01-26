e-paper
Madhya Pradesh: Reading of Preamble must in government schools

Madhya Pradesh has emulated Maharashtra which had on Tuesday made it mandatory for school students to read the Preamble of the Constitution. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bhopal
Preamble of the Constitution.
Preamble of the Constitution.
         

On the eve of the Republic Day, the Madhya Pradesh government has introduced reading the Preamble to the Constitution in the state schools from Saturday.

Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma got the new practice started with Rajiv Gandhi High School in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh has emulated Maharashtra which had on Tuesday made it mandatory for school students to read the Preamble of the Constitution. The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department issued a circular on Wednesday making the exercise compulsory in all government schools after the prayer meeting every Saturday.

The private schools haven’t reacted to the proposal so far. The terse government circular has not mentioned the private schools.

The Congress government has in Madhya Pradesh has acted at a time when there are frequent demonstrations in the country and state in support and opposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Sharma said that the order related to the Preamble of the Constitution is being implemented with immediate effect in the state.

According to the government circular the head teacher or teacher will ensure in primary and secondary schools implement the government order while the principals of higher secondary will conduct the exercise during the Bal Sabha every Saturday.

