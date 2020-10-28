Madras University Arrear exam results 2020 declared at unom.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:25 IST

Madras University Arrear exam results 2020: The University of Madras, Chepauk on Wednesday declared the results of the UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination April 2020 (Arrear) on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Madras University Arrear examination can check and download their result online at unom.ac.in.

Direct link to check Madras University Arrear exam results 2020.

How to check Madras University Arrear exam results 2020:

Visit the official website at unom.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 (Arrear)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Madras University Arrear exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.