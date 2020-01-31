Madras University Result 2020 declared for UG, PG semester exam

education

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:15 IST

Madras University has declared the results of November semester exam 2019 for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree courses. Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University semester exam can check their results online. The Madras University result has been uploaded online at unom.ac.in, the official website of the university.

Click here for Madras University Result 2019

How to check Madras University Result :

Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in

Click on the Madras University Result link given on the home page

Key in your login credentials and select the login option

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.