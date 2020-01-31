Madras University Result 2020 declared for UG, PG semester exam
Madras University Result for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional semester exam 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check online at unom.ac.in.education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:15 IST
Madras University has declared the results of November semester exam 2019 for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree courses. Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University semester exam can check their results online. The Madras University result has been uploaded online at unom.ac.in, the official website of the university.
Click here for Madras University Result 2019
How to check Madras University Result :
Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in
Click on the Madras University Result link given on the home page
Key in your login credentials and select the login option
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.