Jan 31, 2020-Friday
Madras University Result 2020 declared for UG, PG semester exam

Madras University Result 2020 declared for UG, PG semester exam

Madras University Result for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional semester exam 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check online at unom.ac.in.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:15 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madras University Result 2020 declared
Madras University Result 2020 declared(Madras University)
         

Madras University has declared the results of November semester exam 2019 for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree courses. Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University semester exam can check their results online. The Madras University result has been uploaded online at unom.ac.in, the official website of the university.

Click here for Madras University Result 2019

How to check Madras University Result :

Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in

Click on the Madras University Result link given on the home page

Key in your login credentials and select the login option

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

