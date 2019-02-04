Madras University UG, PG November result 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check

Madras University UG, PG results 2018: Madras University on Monday declared the Undergraduate, Postgraduate professional degree examinations result. The examination was held in November.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their UG/PG professional degree examination results by clicking here. egovernance.unom.ac.in

Madras University UG PG professional exam November results 2018: Steps to check

Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in

Click on the link for ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November

Enter your registration number

Click on ‘Get marks’

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and download on your computer too

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:31 IST