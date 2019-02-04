Madras University UG, PG November result 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check
Madras University UG, PG results 2018: Madras University on Monday declared the Undergraduate, Postgraduate professional degree examinations result. The examination was held in November.
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their UG/PG professional degree examination results by clicking here. egovernance.unom.ac.in
Madras University UG PG professional exam November results 2018: Steps to check
Log on to the official website egovernance.unom.ac.in
Click on the link for ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results – November
Enter your registration number
Click on ‘Get marks’
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout and download on your computer too
