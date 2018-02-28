MAH CET admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

The admit card of MAH MBA CET 2018 was released on Wednesday by Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra..

The examination for admission to the first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in Maharashtra will be held on March 10 and March 11.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET admit card 2018:

1) Visit the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra dtemaharashtra.gov.in

2) Move to CET 2018 in top NAV bar and click on the link for MAH MBA CET 2018

3) Click on the link for MAH MBA CET 2018 admit card

4) Key in the required details (Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth) and login

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

The admit card will be available for download until March 11, 2018.

Candidate should affix recent photograph on the hall ticket preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with (i) Hall Ticket (ii) Photo Identity proof (as specified) .