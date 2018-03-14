MAH MCA CET admit card 2018 tomorrow at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra’s directorate of technical education (DTE) is expected to issue the admit cards for masters in computer application common entrance test (MCA CET) 2018 on its official website on Thursday.

The exam will be held on March 24 in online mode.

Steps to download the MAH MCA CET exam 2018 admit card after it is released:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra’s directorate of technical education. Click on the link for CET 2018. Click on registered candidate login. Enter your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination hall.

The exam is held for admissions to first year/direct second year of three-year full-time postgraduate degree course in MCA programme.

The admissions to the following institutes will be based on the score of CET, provided they are approved and recognised by the government of Maharashtra and are affiliated to any of the non-agricultural university in the state.

1. All government institutes offering MCA course

2. All government aided institutes offering MCA Course

3. All university departments offering MCA course

4. University managed institutes offering MCA course

5. All un-aided MCA institutes covered as per the act

Note: Visit official website of DTE, Maharashtra regularly for latest updates.