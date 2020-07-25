Maha govt starts free YouTube channels for school students

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:27 IST

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), a state institute, has started four YouTube channels for students of Marathi and Urdu medium schools.

Schools in the state are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four `SCERT-MH’ channels will benefit students from Class 1 to Class 10, said SCERT deputy director Vikas Garad.

Similar channels for English and Hindi medium students will be rolled out in the next few days, he said.

“Two channels for Marathi and Urdu medium students from Class 1 to Class 7 and another two for students from Class 8 to Class 10 were launched on YouTube today,” he said.

All these channels are free, he said.

Separate channels will be started for Class 12 Science and Arts streams.

The videos on all these channels will have no advertisements, Garad said.

Further, `Dnyanganga’ channel has been made available on JIO TV for Class 3 to Class 12 students.