Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller scores 40 percent in SSC exam

Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller scores 40 percent in SSC exam



education Updated: Jul 30, 2020 11:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mumbai
Salim Sheikh (left) with his daughter Asma Sheikh, Azad Maidan footpath, Mumbai.
Salim Sheikh (left) with his daughter Asma Sheikh, Azad Maidan footpath, Mumbai.(ANI )
         

Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old footpath dweller, has scored 40 percent in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, conducted by the Maharashtra state board.

The results were declared yesterday.

Talking to ANI, Asma Sheikh said, “I have been working very hard to be able to study. I would even use the street light in the night, just to be able to read. I usually studied during the night because it is less crowded then.”

When asked how she managed to study during the monsoon season she admitted that it was difficult.

“Yes it’s a bit difficult to study during the rainy season. But my father used to make a plastic shade,” said Asma.

She also said that she was expecting to get more than what she managed to score.

“I was expecting to score more than 40 percent. But I am happy with my marks,” she said.

Sheikh wants to pursue further studies in Arts. “I will be happy to get admission in any college and many people have come forward to help me and encourage me to study harder,” she added.

Asma’s father Salim Sheikh said, “I am very happy that my daughter has scored 40 percent and it’s a proud movement for me. I only studied till the first standard. People staying here on the footpath hardly study.”

Salim does not have any fixed regular employment. He makes odd sales like selling juice, corn on the streets of Mumbai.

“I came here with my father and have been living here since my childhood. I will be happy if my daughter can make her life stable and successful,” he concluded.

