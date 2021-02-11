Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital and medical college in Nashik at a cost of ₹627.62 crore.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issued after a cabinet meeting, said the college in Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, will have a capacity to admit 100 students.

The statement said the medical college will become functional after receiving the Centres approval.

The medical college will be affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), which is headquartered in Nashik.

The curriculum will include 64 post-graduate degree courses in 15 subjects and the medical college-cum-hospital will function as an autonomous institution, the statement said.

The hospital-cum-college will incur an expenditure of ₹627.62 crore, it added.

The MUHS was set up in 1999 and all colleges with health science courses are affiliated to the university.