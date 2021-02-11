Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a 430-bed hospital and medical college in Nashik at a cost of ₹627.62 crore.
A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issued after a cabinet meeting, said the college in Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, will have a capacity to admit 100 students.
The statement said the medical college will become functional after receiving the Centres approval.
The medical college will be affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), which is headquartered in Nashik.
The curriculum will include 64 post-graduate degree courses in 15 subjects and the medical college-cum-hospital will function as an autonomous institution, the statement said.
The hospital-cum-college will incur an expenditure of ₹627.62 crore, it added.
The MUHS was set up in 1999 and all colleges with health science courses are affiliated to the university.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP teacher association to fight DU polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
- UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
- UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Gandhinagar director elected member of US National Academy of Engineering
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIM Sambalpur reopens campus, to decide on resumption of physical classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO main examination can download their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards for the UPSC IFS main examination online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox