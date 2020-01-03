Maharashtra cyber department campaign in over 100 schools, colleges for women’s safety

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:55 IST

The Maharashtra cyber department and district level police across the state will be conducting a ‘Cyber Safe Women’ campaign in over 100 schools and colleges guiding women and girls on how to stay safe in the cyber space. The campaign commenced on Friday on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a social reformer, educationist, and regarded as the first female teacher of India.

Brijesh Singh, special Inspector General, Maharashtra cyber department said,”We have made a standard presentation for the campaign which will be presented by police teams across Maharashta in over 100 schools and colleges.”

Dr. Balsing Rajput, superintendent of Maharashtra cyber department said, “After incidents like Telangana gang rape and murder and earlier the Nirbhaya case, we felt the need of creating awareness for women and children by informing them about the law, their rights, how to stay safe while using social media, and the internet. We have seen that a lot of crime in cyber world is targeted towards women and children, and this is one of our initiatives to deal with the menace.”

Rajput said that the presentation also includes a small video in which chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to women and children on the importance of staying safe in cyber space.

A police officer from Malad police station said, “We will be taking a- one hour presentation in a Malad based college today. The presentation will include few videos and a power point presentation. We will be telling the women and children how crimes are taking place against them in the virtual world and what precautions and security measures they need to take to prevent themselves from such crimes.”