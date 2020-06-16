e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: MSBSHSE to declare 10th, 12th results in July, says state education minister

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: MSBSHSE to declare 10th, 12th results in July, says state education minister

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra HSC and SSC examinations will be able to check their results online at maharesult.nic.in after it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:44 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020. (HT file)
         

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 examinations by mid-July and Maharashtra SSC or class 10 examination results by end of July. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced this on Tuesday, June 16.

Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra HSC and SSC examinations will be able to check their results online at maharesult.nic.in after it is declared.

Maharashtra Class 12th board examinations were conducted before the lockdown began, while the Geography paper of SSC exams which was earlier scheduled for March 23 could not be held. The Maharashtra board in May cancelled the SSC Geography exam and said that the students will be awarded an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the last paper.

tags
top news
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In