State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to begin the online registration process for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling today. Candidates can apply for the state quota counselling process on cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. They can also find the link by visiting the CAP portal on cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023 registration begins today on cetcell.mahacet.org

As per information available on the website, the registration cum application process will begin on July 24. No further information have been provided so far.

The detailed schedule, information brochure, etc. are yet to be released.

The CET Cell will share more information about the application and counselling process, fee structure, eligibility and reservation criteria, etc. in the information brochure.

CET Cell has published last year's cut-off marks on the website which candidates can use to understand their admission chances.

How to apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. Now, go to the CAP portal and select NEET UG. Register and get your login details. Login and fill the application form. Upload documents, make payment and submit the form. For future uses, take a printout of the final page.

