Maharashtra parents write to NCPCR over fee concerns
- Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state.
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state.
In their letter, Indiawide Parents association have asked the commission to look at issues with respect to fee hike, harassment in case parents complain regarding hikes and the state education department’s failure to act against such schools. “Many schools in Maharashtra have been targeting students over fee disputes. We have sent complaints to the state government on behalf of parents but have not got any response. Despite sending a list of schools to the state government, the education department has not audited any schools and we thus hope that the commission directs the government to do so,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association. Sahai said that the state government should also work on appointing a chairperson for the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission , a post which is currently vacant.
Parents have also attached a list of schools where issues with respect to fees are yet to be resolved despite complaints. “During the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, parents were facing a lot of financial issues with job losses and pay cuts. Despite that, many private schools have hiked fees even during such a situation and have taken action against children whose parents have some dues pending,” said the parent of a student in Kalyan whose son was recently removed from the online groups for school for non-payment of dues.
Officials from the state education department said that since the subject of fee with respect to private schools is sub-judice, they cannot comment on the matter. A government resolution released on May 8 stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay High Court on June 26 in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners. The petitioners had argued that the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MU to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year
- MU is one of many higher education institutes across the country which chose to conduct convocation ceremonies virtually this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra parents write to NCPCR over fee concerns
- Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools for Classes 5 to 12 to reopen in Thane rural from Jan 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts
- The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration window closing tomorrow, check syllabus here
- The online registration window for JEE Main 2021 is closing on Saturday, January 23. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi calls on youth to work for 'New India' through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts
- WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NAAC accreditation: Bihar’s tally drops to below 100, deadline for all is 2022
- Bihar continues to fare poorly in the ranking of institutions by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) despite the fact that all institutions have to get accredited by next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 66th prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here
- Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the provisional answer key of its 66th combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021 to begin from Feb 3, check details
- The UP Board intermediate practical examinations will begin from February 3. The exams will be held in two phases -- February 3 to 12 and February 13 to 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tezpur University Convocation| PM Modi emphasizes on new technology, innovation
- Tezpur University 18th Convocation Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on the occasion of its 18th convocation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Assam's Tezpur University shortly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SNAP 2021 Result declared, here's how to check
- SNAP Result 2021: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 result was declared on Thursday, January 21, 2021, on its official website - snaptest.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox