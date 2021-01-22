Maharashtra parents write to NCPCR over fee concerns

Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to private schools in the state.

In their letter, Indiawide Parents association have asked the commission to look at issues with respect to fee hike, harassment in case parents complain regarding hikes and the state education department’s failure to act against such schools. “Many schools in Maharashtra have been targeting students over fee disputes. We have sent complaints to the state government on behalf of parents but have not got any response. Despite sending a list of schools to the state government, the education department has not audited any schools and we thus hope that the commission directs the government to do so,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association. Sahai said that the state government should also work on appointing a chairperson for the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission , a post which is currently vacant.

Parents have also attached a list of schools where issues with respect to fees are yet to be resolved despite complaints. “During the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, parents were facing a lot of financial issues with job losses and pay cuts. Despite that, many private schools have hiked fees even during such a situation and have taken action against children whose parents have some dues pending,” said the parent of a student in Kalyan whose son was recently removed from the online groups for school for non-payment of dues.

Officials from the state education department said that since the subject of fee with respect to private schools is sub-judice, they cannot comment on the matter. A government resolution released on May 8 stated that schools should stay all fee hikes for the current academic year and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments. The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay High Court on June 26 in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners. The petitioners had argued that the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.