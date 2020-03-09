Maharashtra school education department schedules education fest during Class X-XII exams

education

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:09 IST

The Maharashtra School Education department has found itself in a tight corner by scheduling a festival before March 20, right in the midst of ongoing Class X and XII board exams.

In a government resolution issued on March 2, the department asked all schools to organise an education festival, comprising of stalls and activities, by March 16 at the taluka level and March 20 at the district level.

The Class X and XII exams are scheduled to end on March 23.

Former education minister and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde lashed out and said the decision was indicative of the lack of planning and execution in the department.

“Instead of stopping copying incidents, the school education department is interested in holding festivals. This is also injustice on teachers. It should accept its mistake and plan the festival in a better way for next year. I used to plan the festival five months in advance when I was minister,” Tawde said.