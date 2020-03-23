e-paper
Maharashtra teachers have not been able to evaluate HSC, SSC answer papers

With the education department’s announcement stating that a final decision on whether teachers can take papers home would be taken later, answer sheets are currently stored in the respective schools and junior colleges. They are likely to remain so, at least till March 31 or until further orders from the department come.

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:13 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai

         

Even as the HSC exams(Class 12) got over and all but one paper of the SSC (Class 10) exams were successfully held, most answer sheets of students are still lying uncorrected.

With the education department’s announcement stating that a final decision on whether teachers can take papers home would be taken later, answer sheets are currently stored in the respective schools and junior colleges. They are likely to remain so, at least till March 31 or until further orders from the department come.

Usually, teachers get answer sheets to evaluate within a day or two after the respective exam is over after. After that they get 8-10 days to complete their evaluation. While almost all evaluations for HSC get over by end of March those for SSC usually get over by the first week of April. Results of HSC are announced in May while those for SSC are out in June.

“We are at home but evaluation work cannot take place because the papers are in school. The government has appealed everyone to stay at home and hence all teachers are at home. We will wait for instructions from the department,” said the teacher from an Andheri school.

On Monday, the Mumbai divisional board announced the cancellation of all its sessions for moderators (who are responsible to cross-check papers evaluated by the examiners). “We have ensured that the papers are kept in safe places in schools or in the respective places where they are. We will wait for further orders,” said Sandeep Sangave, secretary. Mumbai divisional board.

The education department, on Saturday decided to postpone the last SSC paper -Geography which was scheduled to take place today (March 23). The revised date for the paper will be announced post March 31.

Meanwhile, the International Baccalaureate (IB) has cancelled its IBDP (Class 12 equivalent) exams which were scheduled to take place between April 30 and May 22. Students will be evaluated on the basis of their coursework.

