e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka

Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka

Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, in a statement here, said the decision has been taken with a view to cater to the educational needs of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the neighbouring state.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:35 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Mumbai
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Maharashtra government will set up a Marathi medium college in Kolhapur for the Marathi- speaking people residing in the border areas of Karnataka, a minister said on Tuesday.

Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, in a statement here, said the decision has been taken with a view to cater to the educational needs of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the neighbouring state.

He said the new state-run college will be a sub-centre of the Shivaji University at Kolhapur.

The Kolhapur district collector will provide a five- acre plot for the proposed college following which all necessary official permissions will be given, Samant said.

The college will start functioning from the next academic year, the release said.

Acommittee headed by Shivaji University vice- chancellor Nitin Karmalkarwill work out the modalities for establishing the educational institute, it added.

The border areas of Karnataka have a sizeable Marathi- speaking population.

top news
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
Core sector output shows slight uptick from April low
Core sector output shows slight uptick from April low
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Chinese apps may pose security risks: Experts
Chinese apps may pose security risks: Experts
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In