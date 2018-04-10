Mandatory induction programme for new engineering students from this year

New students in more than 3,000 engineering colleges under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will undergo a compulsory induction programme from this academic year to familiarise them to the new environment and encourage them to look beyond classrooms.

The chairperson of the technical education regulator, Anil Sahasrabudhe, said the first three weeks would be earmarked for the induction programme, which will expose the students to physical activity, arts and social issues as well.

“The programme will also be used to rectify some critical lacunas, for example, holding special English classes for those students who have a deficiency in it,” a senior AICTE official said.

“Also, students from the disadvantaged sections of the society and economically weaker sections will also get an opportunity to go for extra classes for physics and mathematics so that they are able to keep up with what is being taught in the classrooms,” the official added.

Officials said that during this period no classes will be held.

All students will have to follow a daily routine of physical activity with games and sports and each of them will pick one game and learn it during the three weeks.

They will be asked to choose one skill related to visual or performing arts and they will also hold discussions on universal values. The universal values module will aim to build relationships between teachers and students, which last for the four-year stay and possibly beyond, apart from drawing their attention to larger issues of life.

The induction programme was discussed and approved for all colleges by the regulator in March 2017.

The proficiency module would be used to overcome critical lacunas that students might have, for example, English and computer familiarity among others.

“These should run like crash courses so that when normal courses start after the induction program, the student has overcome the lacunas substantially. We hope that problems arising due to lack of English skills, wherein students start lagging behind or failing in several subjects, for no fault of theirs, would, hopefully, become a thing of the past,” the regulator said in a statement last year.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) already run such induction programmes for their students.