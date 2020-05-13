e-paper
Manipal Global partners with Spread Design and Innovation to launch MIND

In-depth market research has shown that there is a significant demand for training in design strategy and innovation for non-design professionals, according to a MaGE statement.

May 13, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bengaluru
         

Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) in partnership with Spread Design and Innovation on Wednesday announced the launch of Manipal Innovation and Design (MIND), an initiative that offers learning programmes in applied design, strategy and innovation to address real- world challenges, curated by industry experts.

MIND offers programmes for working professionals and fresh graduates that empower learners with in-demand skills, strategies, and toolkits to seamlessly integrate into roles within business, strategy & technology.

Programmes will be delivered through live online studio sessions, career assistance, and in-person sessions by experienced faculty members , it said.

MIND is built on more than 50 years of knowledge of industry practitioners with transformational design experience in creating strategies and brands.

They will help students by interacting with them, monitoring knowledge flow & grasp, and building right industry connections, the statement said.

Members on MIND’s Global Advisory Councils include Sonal Dabral, Kaleem Kamboj, Satyaki Raghunath, Deepak Menon, Yu-kai Chou and Avnish Sabharwal.

