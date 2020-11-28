Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:35 IST

Many colleges in Delhi cancelled their exams due to farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest march, according to several students on Friday.

“We are coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were cancelled. There are many students who travelled to their colleges. It is causing a lot of problems for us,” say students.

“Our college has postponed the exam at the last minute. Many have cancelled,” says another student.

“My college is in Rohtak. I live in Delhi. My exam got cancelled at the last minute,” said another student.

“Bahadurgarh Metro Station has closed. My college cancelled the exam at the last minute. Now, it is very difficult for me to travel back home,” said another student.

Further, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

Commuters heading to the national capital from various parts of the country are facing problems after getting stuck on the Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade amid the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers.

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre’s farm laws.