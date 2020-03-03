e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Maruti Suzuki starts tool, die design specialisation mechanical engineering diploma course

Maruti Suzuki starts tool, die design specialisation mechanical engineering diploma course

The course at the Maruti Suzuki Training Academy will be conducted in collaboration with Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) and, is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the company said in a statement.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki. (Reuters)
         

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has launched a new three year course - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in tool and die design at its Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar.

The course at the Maruti Suzuki Training Academy will be conducted in collaboration with Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) and, is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to this effect, it added.

Commenting on the development, company Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said,”Maruti Suzuki believes in preparing a talent pool for automobile manufacturing. The diploma course in Tool and Die Design is another such initiative.” The course will enhance employability prospects of local youth, he added.

“It will also help us create a talent pool for specific areas like tool and die shops so that such technical functions are performed smoothly,” Ayukawa said.

The company said the specialised course is spread over three years comprising six semesters. Total 26 subjects with minor and major projects will be imparted based on the HSBTE guidelines.

The fee for the course is Rs 4,500 for each student for a year (two semesters). MSIL will make a one-time capital investment of Rs 80 lakh towards procurement, installation and commissioning of machinery required for the course, it added.

tags
top news
Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus, confirms health ministry
Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus, confirms health ministry
After Bihar, Andhra assembly to pass resolution against NPR
After Bihar, Andhra assembly to pass resolution against NPR
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News