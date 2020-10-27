e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Mass copying using WhatsApp groups; 28 mobiles seized from engineering colleges in Kerala

Mass copying using WhatsApp groups; 28 mobiles seized from engineering colleges in Kerala

Twenty-eight mobile phones have been seized in connection with exam malpractice reported in four engineering colleges during supplementary examinations held on October 23.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:28 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Thiruvananthapuram
Representative
Representative(Alamy Stock Photo)
         

Twenty-eight mobile phones have been seized in connection with exam malpractice reported in four engineering colleges during supplementary examinations held on October 23.

Of these, 16 were confiscated from one college, 10 from another college and one each from the other two colleges.

This information emerged during an online hearing conducted by the Kerala Technological University (KTU) Syndicate examination sub-committee with the principals and examination department teachers of these colleges today.

The hearing was held on the instructions of KTU Vice-Chancellor Dr M S Rajasree.Mobile phones are prohibited in examination halls. Invigilators instruct students to keep mobile phones out before examinations begin. It is reported that some students had kept one mobile phone outside to mislead invigilators and entered the examination halls with another mobile.

According to the University’s examination rules, those who enter the examination hall with a mobile phone unlawfully are debarred for that particular examination for the next three consecutive terms. In some colleges, upon the seizure of mobile phones, there were reports of teachers being shouted at demanding the immediate return of mobile phones.

Reports suggest that several WhatsApp groups were formed for the same subject. Some groups had shared answers for seventy-five marks. Many of the seized mobile phones are now locked. These phones can be blocked and WhatsApp can be removed using duplicate SIM cards or using other electronic devices through an e-mail account. Principals of four colleges, therefore, suggested that there are technical limitations for re-checking mobile phones and finding more information. Also, it is necessary to check if similar incidents have taken place in other colleges and during other examinations.

Principals of these four colleges where malpractices have been reported have asked to convene the disciplinary committee meeting and submit a detailed report within five days.Pro Vice Chancellor Dr S Ayoob, Syndicate examination sub-committee members Prof. P O J Labba, Dr. C Satheesh Kumar, Dr G Venugopal and Controller of Examinations Dr. K R Kiron participated in the online hearing.

top news
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; mentions killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; mentions killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In