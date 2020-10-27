Mass copying using WhatsApp groups; 28 mobiles seized from engineering colleges in Kerala

education

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:28 IST

Twenty-eight mobile phones have been seized in connection with exam malpractice reported in four engineering colleges during supplementary examinations held on October 23.

Of these, 16 were confiscated from one college, 10 from another college and one each from the other two colleges.

This information emerged during an online hearing conducted by the Kerala Technological University (KTU) Syndicate examination sub-committee with the principals and examination department teachers of these colleges today.

The hearing was held on the instructions of KTU Vice-Chancellor Dr M S Rajasree.Mobile phones are prohibited in examination halls. Invigilators instruct students to keep mobile phones out before examinations begin. It is reported that some students had kept one mobile phone outside to mislead invigilators and entered the examination halls with another mobile.

According to the University’s examination rules, those who enter the examination hall with a mobile phone unlawfully are debarred for that particular examination for the next three consecutive terms. In some colleges, upon the seizure of mobile phones, there were reports of teachers being shouted at demanding the immediate return of mobile phones.

Reports suggest that several WhatsApp groups were formed for the same subject. Some groups had shared answers for seventy-five marks. Many of the seized mobile phones are now locked. These phones can be blocked and WhatsApp can be removed using duplicate SIM cards or using other electronic devices through an e-mail account. Principals of four colleges, therefore, suggested that there are technical limitations for re-checking mobile phones and finding more information. Also, it is necessary to check if similar incidents have taken place in other colleges and during other examinations.

Principals of these four colleges where malpractices have been reported have asked to convene the disciplinary committee meeting and submit a detailed report within five days.Pro Vice Chancellor Dr S Ayoob, Syndicate examination sub-committee members Prof. P O J Labba, Dr. C Satheesh Kumar, Dr G Venugopal and Controller of Examinations Dr. K R Kiron participated in the online hearing.