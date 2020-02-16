e-paper
Mathura district geared up for UP Board exams, says official

To get information related to the examination, a live control room has been set up that can be contacted at 0565-2470218 and 84456-09706.

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Mathura (UP)
38,868 students have been registered in Mathura for Class 12 examinations.
Mathura district administration will take all necessary measures to ensure the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations beginning from February 18 are held without any inconvenience, an official said.

“Any attempt to spoil the sanctity of examinations would invite stern punitive action including booking under the Gangster Act,” District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra told reporters here on Sunday.

For transparency, arrangements are in place for live visuals of all examination centres including the examination room and examinees, Mishra said.

While prohibitory orders have been promulgated under section 144 of CrPC within 200 metres of the examination centres, anybody using mobile phones during examinations except the centre’s superintendents would be treated as sponsoring cheating/copying, he warned.

“Besides a total ban on use of loudspeakers during examinations, opening of photostat/computer shops, within a periphery of 100 metres of examination centres has also been banned,” he said.

The entire examination area of the district has been divided into categories - three super zones, six zones and 20 sectors with senior officers in charge of each area, Mishra explained.

Additional District Magistrate level officers have been entrusted the responsibility of super zones, city magistrates/SDMs/tahsildars would look after zones and the responsibility of sectors will be entrusted with Class-II gazetted officers, Mishra added.

Of the 131 examination centres, 56 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and ‘super sensitive’ centres with the magistrate in charge of each vulnerable centre, he said.

ADM (Law and Order) S K Tripathi will be the nodal officer for High School and Intermediate examinations while City Magistrate Manoj Kumar will assign the duties to magistrates, Mishra said.

A ban is also in place on the entry of any member of management committees of schools during examination hours, Mishra added.

The feedback on proper functioning of CCTV cameras, voice recorders, and power supply at every centre has been taken from the respective magistrates as well as centre superintendents, Mishra said.

According to District Inspector of Schools Rajendra Singh, a total of six flying squads would make surprise checks at centres to nullify any attempts of cheating at any centre.

While 38,868 students have been registered in Mathura for Class 12 examinations, 39,729 students will be taking Class 10 examinations.

Security in and around examination centres has been beefed up and any attempt to disturb peace around the area would invite stern action, he said.

