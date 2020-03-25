Meet Bihar Board 12th science topper Neha Kumari, know her success mantra

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:43 IST

Neha Kumari has topped among students of science stream in the Bihar board Class 12 exams, the results for which were declared on Tuesday. Neha is a student of Hajarilal Senior Secondary School, Gopalganj and has obtained 476 marks out of 500. She aspires to become an IPS officer.

Sharing her feelings on becoming the state topper, Kumari said that she was expecting good marks but had no idea that she will bag the highest marks among lakhs of examinees.

She hails from Baliwan Sagar village of Golpalganj district. It was truly a proud moment for her father Om Prakash Giri and mother Sunita Devi.

“I give credit of my success to my mother and my family members who supported me for studying hard and always encouraged me to make a place for myself in the society,” she said.

In matriculation (Class 10 boards), she secured 408 marks out of 500.

Talking about her study strategy she said, “I had worked very hard for facing this exam. After completing syllabus, I prepared short notes for systematic revision of each subject. Mathematics is my favourite subject. I also solved sample papers which helped me to understand question pattern and time management.”

Neha’s father Om Prakash Giri stays abroad for purpose of his job. Her Uncle Jai Prakash Giri who is a middle school teacher said that Neha was brilliant in academics and never missed any learning opportunity.

“She is meritorious since childhood. By securing the first position in the state, she has set an example not only for young children of our family but for entire village. We have seen her burning the midnight oil for months before the exam and the outcome is in front of us today. We will support her in her higher studies as well”, said Giri.