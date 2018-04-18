Meet Diksha Saklani from IIT Roorkee who has topped GATE chemistry paper

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee’s Diksha Saklani has emerged as the national topper in GATE’s chemistry paper, the results of which were announced recently.

Saklani, an aspiring scientist, clinched the top rank in her first attempt and said she never went to any coaching classes or took tuitions to prepare for GATE, whose score is used for admissions to various postgraduate education programs.

The final-year student of MSc chemistry said she always worked hard throughout and was also the topper of her class.

“Initially, I felt inferior to the other students since I hailed from a local place but then I decided to prove myself and my abilities,” Saklani, who graduated from Dehradun and joined IIT-Roorkee through the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) in 2016, said.

“I first looked for the topics where I was not confident and tried to get a command on the concept underneath, especially in organic chemistry. I also solved the previous years’ papers to monitor my progress. I took help from all sources available: Teachers, friends and the internet,” she said about her strategy for the exam.

Students, she said, should place emphasis on strengthening their basics instead of learning tricks and shortcuts.

“It is always encouraging to see students hailing from rural area excel in science education despite the steady decline in interest in science studies and careers,” her teacher KR Justin Thomas, an associate professor with the department of chemistry, said.

Thomas described Saklani as an “illustrative” student who overcame “negative vibrations by hard work and perseverance”.

“Within a short span of three months, she contributed significantly to the development of organic emitters capable of harvesting triple excitons in organic light-emitting diodes. This attests her commitment and devotion to learning newer concepts,” Thomas added.

Saklani also obtained the All India Rank 11 (JRF) in the CSIR NET chemistry exam held in June 2017 in her first attempt. She has also been a recipient of the department of science and technology’s INSPIRE (SHE) scholarship since 2013.

She loves to sing and write.

“I write poems whenever I am free. It gives me great satisfaction.”

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology.