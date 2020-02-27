Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:27 IST

Meghalaya Police has released the admit card for physical efficiency test for various posts of SF 10 Group, AB/UB group and follower groups. Candidates can download their admit card online at www.megpolice.gov.in.

The PET will be held in two centres from March 17 onwards in 1st MLP BN. Mawiong Shillong and March 23 onwards in the 2nd MLP BN. Georagre Tura.

Meghalaya Central Recruitment Board has also released the list of candidates qualified for PET and the centre-wise schedule for the test.

The recruitment drive is conducted by Meghalaya Police to recruit 10105 constable, SI, followers and others.

Click here to download Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card

List of candidates qualified for PET (1st centre)

List of candidates qualified for PET (2nd centre)