e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

Meghalaya Police has released the admit card for physical efficiency test for various posts of SF 10 Group, AB/UB group and follower groups. Candidates can download their admit card online at www.megpolice.gov.in.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board)
         

Meghalaya Police has released the admit card for physical efficiency test for various posts of SF 10 Group, AB/UB group and follower groups. Candidates can download their admit card online at www.megpolice.gov.in.

The PET will be held in two centres from March 17 onwards in 1st MLP BN. Mawiong Shillong and March 23 onwards in the 2nd MLP BN. Georagre Tura.

Meghalaya Central Recruitment Board has also released the list of candidates qualified for PET and the centre-wise schedule for the test.

The recruitment drive is conducted by Meghalaya Police to recruit 10105 constable, SI, followers and others.

Click here to download Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card

List of candidates qualified for PET (1st centre)

List of candidates qualified for PET (2nd centre)

tags
top news
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News