Meghalaya Police Recruitment: Application for 1015 SI, constable posts closing soon, direct link here

education

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 10:47 IST

Today is the last day to apply for Meghalaya police recruitment. There are a total of 1015 vacancies for different posts including unarmed branch sub- inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower.

Candidates can apply online at megpolice.gov.in

Candidates will have to qualify a physical efficiency test of 100 marks and written exam of 300 marks followed by an interview of 50 marks.

Educational Qualification:

Unarmed or armed branch sub- inspector: Candidates should have a graduation degree

UB constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable and signal operator- Class 12th passed

Armed branch constable, Battalion constable, driver constable (male) -- Class 12th passed

Commando, constable commando-- Class 10th passed

Follower (male) (AB/ UB group and SPF 10 group) --- Class 5th passed

Here’s the direct link to apply online

Details of post:

UB Sub-Inspector – 41

Unarmed Branch Constable – 268

Fireman (Male) – 37

Driver – 25

MPRO Operator Constable – 21

Armed Branch Constable/BN Constable – 368

Driver Constable (Male) – 13

SF 10 AB Sub-Inspector – 3

Signal Operator – 5

Commando Constable (Male) - 98

Commando Constable (Female) - 41

Follower (Male) – 64

Follower SF10 (Male) - 10

Check official notification here