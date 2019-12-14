Meghalaya Police Recruitment: Application for 1015 SI, constable posts closing soon, direct link here
Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Today is the last day to apply for 1015 vacancies. The posts include unarmed branch sub- inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower.education Updated: Dec 14, 2019 10:47 IST
Today is the last day to apply for Meghalaya police recruitment. There are a total of 1015 vacancies for different posts including unarmed branch sub- inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower.
Candidates can apply online at megpolice.gov.in
Candidates will have to qualify a physical efficiency test of 100 marks and written exam of 300 marks followed by an interview of 50 marks.
Educational Qualification:
Unarmed or armed branch sub- inspector: Candidates should have a graduation degree
UB constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable and signal operator- Class 12th passed
Armed branch constable, Battalion constable, driver constable (male) -- Class 12th passed
Commando, constable commando-- Class 10th passed
Follower (male) (AB/ UB group and SPF 10 group) --- Class 5th passed
Here’s the direct link to apply online
Details of post:
UB Sub-Inspector – 41
Unarmed Branch Constable – 268
Fireman (Male) – 37
Driver – 25
MPRO Operator Constable – 21
Armed Branch Constable/BN Constable – 368
Driver Constable (Male) – 13
SF 10 AB Sub-Inspector – 3
Signal Operator – 5
Commando Constable (Male) - 98
Commando Constable (Female) - 41
Follower (Male) – 64
Follower SF10 (Male) - 10
Check official notification here