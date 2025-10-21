UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsule 1. Belgian court clears Choksi’s extradition UPSC file image

An Antwerp court has ordered fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India and termed his arrest by the Belgian authorities based on India’s request as valid, a development which brings New Delhi a step closer to bringing him back, people familiar with the development said. To be sure,Choksi still has an option to appeal against the decision before the Belgian Supreme Court in the next 15 days, according to an officer familiar with the matter, who added that “this means he may not come immediately, but the first and a very important stage is cleared”. Choksi, 65, wanted for a ₹13,000 crore bank fraud, was arrested by Antwerp police in April this year, based on an extradition request sent by the Central Bureau of Investigation. His repeated attempts to secure bail from different courts in Belgium have failed. His extradition was sought under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 477A (falsification of accounts), and sections 7 and 13 (bribery) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; which are crimes in Belgium as well under the dual criminality clause of the extradition treaty. The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the United Nations Convention against Corruption were also invoked in the extradition request.

Possible Question What legal, diplomatic, and human rights challenges does India face in securing the extradition of economic fugitives? Suggest institutional reforms to make the extradition process more effective.

2. US court prohibits Pegasus maker from targeting WhatsApp A US court has ordered Israel’s NSO Group to stop targeting Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp messaging service. In a 25-page ruling handed down Friday, USdistrict court Judge Phyllis Hamilton imposed a permanent injunction on NSO Group’s efforts to break into WhatsApp, one of the world’s most widely used communications platforms. Hamilton also handed NSO a significant break on the damages awarded in a recently concluded jury trial, reducing the punitive damages it owes Meta from about $167 million to $4 million. The injunction is likely to pose a challenge to NSO, which has for years been accused of facilitating human rights abuses through its flagship hacking tool, Pegasus, which takes advantage of weaknesses in commonly deployed pieces of software to power its surveillance. NSO argued that an injunction preventing it from going after WhatsApp “would put NSO’s entire enterprise at risk”. NSO, which has long insisted its products fight serious crime and terrorism, said it welcomed the 97% reduction in punitive damages and said that the injunction did not apply to NSO’s customers, “who will continue using the company’s technology to help protect public safety.”

Possible Question Discuss the balance between national security needs and the right to privacy in the context of surveillance technologies like Pegasus. Should India adopt stronger legal safeguards for digital privacy?

3. SC: Hasty detentions of foreign travellers risk India’s image The Supreme Court has pulled up authorities at international airports for their “hasty and ill-advised” detentions of foreign travellers, warning that such actions tarnish India’s global reputation, even as it quashed the prosecution of a non-resident Indian (NRI) who was arrested in Delhi for allegedly carrying a deer horn that forensic analysis later confirmed to be that of a reindeer, a species not protected under Indian wildlife law. A Bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said there was an “imminent need to sensitise agencies handling affairs at international airports” so that officers desist from resorting to detention or arrest without legal clarity. “These drastic steps must be preceded by appropriate legal opinion and a pragmatic approach,” noted the bench, calling for better awareness among officials about the scope of existing wildlife and customs laws. Citing a recent incident at the Jaipur airport where an elderly passenger’s Rolex watch was seized on suspicion of being luxury contraband before being found lawful, the Bench said, “Such ill-advised actions tend to bring the country’s reputation into disrepute in international fora, in addition to breaching human rights guarantees.”

Possible Question Examine how arbitrary enforcement of customs and wildlife laws at airports impacts India’s image, tourism, and foreign relations. How can institutional capacity and training address these issues?

4. Govt: GST cuts have set off ‘virtuous cycle’ of growth The next-generation GST reforms have triggered a sharp reduction in consumer prices and accelerated a “virtuous cycle” of growth through consumption-led demand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, in a joint press conference with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Government estimates consumption surging nearly 10% to add ₹20 lakh crore in spending this year following the sweeping GST rate reductions, which came into effect on September 22. The finance minister dismissed concerns that the consumption surge merely reflected pent-up demand, asserting the tax reduction would deliver sustained benefits. Goyal said the multiplier effect of the reforms was already visible in investment, business and industry, creating a surge in the economy and boosting consumer spending. Vaishnaw highlighted the macroeconomic indicators: out of India’s ₹335 lakh crore GDP last year, ₹202 lakh crore came from consumption and ₹98 lakh crore from investment. The increase in consumer spending, he said, “is expected to drive a corresponding rise in investments, reinforcing the growth momentum.”

Possible Question What are the macroeconomic risks of relying on consumption-led growth in India? Analyse whether GST reforms can create sustainable growth momentum without exacerbating inequality or inflationary pressures.

5. UP pulls the plug on hybrid incentives, backs electrics The battle between electric and hybrid vehicles in India has taken a fresh turn, with Uttar Pradesh, the largest state offering incentives for hybrid cars, deciding to withdraw all financial benefits for hybrids and back only pure electric vehicles (EVs). The move marks a policy win for homegrown EV makers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, and a setback for Japanese hybrid car manufacturers Toyota, Honda Cars, and Maruti Suzuki. UP’s High-Level Empowered Electric Vehicle Committee (HLEEVC), led by State Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, took the decision at a meeting on 10 October. “It was observed that incentives should be strategically implemented towards encouraging the indigenous manufacturing of pure electric vehicles and related technologies,” minutes of the meeting said. Only Haryana and Chandigarh now have incentives for hybrids in place. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan withdrew similar benefits earlier this year. Delhi’s policy, which proposes incentives for both EVs and hybrids, remains in draft stage. In July last year, UP had decided to treat EVs and hybrids equally by waiving road and registration tax for both technologies, together worth around 10% of a vehicle’s ex-showroom price.

Possible Question Evaluate India’s policy approach to electric mobility. Should hybrid vehicles be treated as a transitional technology, or does prioritising pure EVs better serve long-term environmental and industrial goals?

Editorial Snapshots A. Last chapter in Maoist story

The Centre has set March 31, 2026, as the deadline to eliminate the Maoist movement. But the armed political insurgency that dates back to the late 1960s and presently, centred mainly in the forested areas of central India, may fizzle out even before that. Since CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, was killed in police action in Chhattisgarh in May, the political group has been in disarray. Many more have been killed in encounters with security forces, and a large number of cadres have surrendered. Close to 300 persons have laid down arms in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra last week. The movement itself is divided, with a section advocating surrender. There are multiple reasons for the Maoist movement losing ground. One, the Indian State has extended its reach into areas that were once inaccessible because of poor physical infrastructure and ungoverned in the absence of public institutions. The underdevelopment had allowed rent-seeking by caste and other social elites, creating a large catchment for the Maoists to recruit from. Two, operations by the security forces have blunted the military edge that the Maoists had over local police. Three, pressure from security forces and the killing of senior leaders seems to have broken the will to continue the fight for an unrealisable Utopia. Four, a crisis of ideology, the result also of global politics, has left the movement politically impoverished and reduced it to a band of violent outlaws. The Maoists had no answers to a democratic order, imperfect in many ways, but willing to address social and economic grievances through the instruments of the State and backed by legitimate firepower.

Possible Question To what extent has infrastructure development and the extension of welfare schemes contributed to weakening Left-Wing Extremism in India? Critically evaluate the State’s twin approach of security operations and development initiatives.

B. Danger across the Durand Line After more than a week of fierce border clashes that claimed dozens of lives, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed on a ceasefire in talks brokered by Qatar and Türkiye. The hostilities were triggered by Pakistan’s air strikes within Afghan territory on October 9 that apparently targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP is currently Pakistan’s bugbear, but the country tolerated the group for years before the former began challenging the State’s authority in the erstwhile tribal areas and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The Taliban, which Pakistan now perceives as an enemy, was created with the deep State’s help in religious seminaries in the country’s northwest. The Pakistani deep State saw the Taliban as their boys. The battle-hardened boys have grown up, developed an independent streak and turned against their former benefactors. Part of Pakistan’s anger is derived from Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to India, which saw him interacting with officials, clerics, and business representatives. India’s engagement with the Taliban boosts the group’s efforts to gain acceptance. Pakistan’s refusal to accept Afghanistan as a nation with agency and its refusal to stop messing around in Kabul are now being resisted. Pakistan’s mistreatment of its own people, especially non-Punjabis, has complicated the picture. As always, Pakistan wants to blame India for its failures. But to ratchet up the nuclear threat to divert attention from its misadventures in Afghanistan is unacceptable. This can only worsen the security situation in the subcontinent, and India should be prepared for any fallout.