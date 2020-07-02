MHRD launches ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ to develop anti- Covid drugs, students, researchers can participate

education

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:12 IST

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday launched a ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ through video conferencing. He invited students, researchers and professionals to participate in the Hackathon and work towards developing anti-Covid drugs. Union minister for health and family welfare, Dr Harshvardhan, Minister of state for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre and AICTE Chairman Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Dr Shekhar Mande, director general of CSIR were also present during the launch.

The Hackathon is a joint initiative of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The hackathon is conceptualised under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participants will submit their ideas online in the Hackathon after which the CSIR laboratories, privates labs and startups will work towards executing them.

Interested students, researchers can visit the official website at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ddh2020/ for full details.

Who can participate:

Researchers -- The hackathon is an international initiative and all researchers/faculty across the world are eligible to participate.

Students-- All students studying in India and all Indian students (holding Indian Passport) studying abroad are eligible to participate in this competition.

“A large number of participants including students, researchers and professionals from various sectors/ fields of computer science, pharmacy, bio-tech, chemistry, medical science, basic science are invited to come together and compete in form of teams. It will also be open for internal participants making it as an international initiative,” said Union health minister Dr. Harshvardhan.

HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “I am confident that this Hackathon will make our country proud. I am sure that the young minds of India will take our country forward in developing the drugs to fight against Coronavirus. Our nation has the best talent and resources to fight any challenge.”

The Hackathon will be completely free of cost. Participants will focus generating ideas and identifying the molecules for anti- Covid drugs. CSIR will then focus on executing the idea and testing the molecules in their labs.

“We invite people from all streams to participate in it. The students, academicians and professionals from diverse fields such as computer science and molecular biology could take part in it to assist in developing drugs to fight the Coronavirus pandemic,” the AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

