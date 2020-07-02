MHRD seeks report on whether NEET, JEE can be held this month

education

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:03 IST

The HRD ministry has sought a report from a panel of experts headed by National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Vineet Joshi on whether the situation is conducive for holding the NEET and JEE exams slated in the second half on this month.

There has been a lot of concern among parents on whether the exams can be conducted safely in view of the COVID-19 outbreak following which the ministry has been exploring whether there is a need to postpone these exams.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to the HRD ministry latest by tomorrow.” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

Earlier, the CBSE‘s decision to not hold the class 10 and 12 board exams and the HRD ministry’s decision asking the University Grants Commission (UGC) to have a relook at the academic calendar had brought the spotlight on the two major competitive examinations that are scheduled next month – the NEET and the JEE.

Both the NEET examination, for admission to medical colleges, and JEE Mains, for admission to engineering colleges including IITs, are scheduled in the latter half of July. Both key exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and lakhs of students will sit for them.

The engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while the medical entrance test NEET will be conducted on July 26, the minister had earlier announced. The two crucial exams, and also the Class X and Class XII exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Last month Nishank had also announced that the Central Teachers Eligibility Test was being postponed because of COVID-19 onslaught. The pandemic has played havoc with the current academic session. IIT Mumbai on Thursday said it would conduct only online classes this year with no face to face teaching. Other IITs are also expected to follow suit.