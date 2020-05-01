e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MHT- CET 2020 remains postponed, don’t belive in rumours, says CET cell

MHT- CET 2020 remains postponed, don’t belive in rumours, says CET cell

Maharashtra CET 2020 remains postponed due to the lockdown.MH- CET cell has released a latest notice on its official website at mahacet.org.

education Updated: May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Maharashtra State CET 2020 remains postponed due to the lockdown.MH- CET cell has released a latest notice on its official website at mahacet.org. The cell has advised the candidates not to belive in fake news and rumours.

MHT-CET 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from April 13 to 23. The revised date sheet will be released soon.

“Due to the global epidemic of corona, MHT-CET 2020 has been postponed till further orders from the State Common Entrance Examination Cell. New dates for MHT-CET 2020 will be published on the www.mahacet.org official website,” reads the notice.

“Candidates appearing for MHT CET exam 2020 are hereby informed that –

1. Please do not believe and/or spread any fake news or rumors.

2. For authentic information please visit http://www.mahacet.org on regular basis,” the notice further reads.

Check official notice here

Moreover, MAH-AAC-CET 2020, which was scheduled on May 10 and 11 2020 has been postponed till further orders. Kindly visit website (www.mahacet.org) for the regular Updates and Notices.

top news
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Worst-hit Hubei to lower Covid risk level, outbreak ‘basically cut off’
Worst-hit Hubei to lower Covid risk level, outbreak ‘basically cut off’
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
No need for speed: SUVs parked in ocean reveal massive scale of car glut
No need for speed: SUVs parked in ocean reveal massive scale of car glut
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News