MHT CET Results 2024 date: PCM, PCB groups scores to release on June 10, check result dates of other exams here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will be announcing the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups on June 10, 2024. This was informed by the CET Cell through an official notification. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their scores on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The scores can also be downloaded from other websites including mahacet.in and mahacet.org. MHT CET Results 2024 releasing on June 10, 2024. The schedule of other results have also been shared.

Also read: KEAM 2024: All set to appear for examination on June 5? Check the12 important instructions you must follow

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the notice, the CET Cell has informed about the result dates of other examinations. The full schedule of results is given below:

MHT CET 2024: June 10, 2024

BHMCT-CET 2024: June 11, 2024

BA/Bac -BEd CET 2024: June 12, 2024

DPN/PHN: June 12, 2024

MHMCT CET 2024: June 13, 2024

Nursing CET 2024: June 16, 2024

LLB 5 CET 2024: June 16, 2024

BMS/BBM CET 2024: June 17, 2024

Earlier, the CET Cell had notified that the MHT CET 20244 results will be declared on or before June 12. The notice read, “As per the Report submitted by the Experts the above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MHT-CET-2024 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidates in their login on or before 12th June 2024.”

Also read: Rajasthan PTET admit card 2024 out on ptetvmou2024.com; direct link to download

It may be mentioned here that MHT-CET-2024 was conducted from April 22 to April 30, 2024 (PCB Group) and May 2 to May 16, 2024 (PCM Group). The examination was conducted in 30 sessions in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The total no of questions used for the above examinations was 5100 which included subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Out of 5100 questions, only 47 unique question ID objections are found valid.

Also read: NEET aspirant missing from Kota traced. He sold books, phone; was travelling across India

How to check MHT CET 2024 scores when out: