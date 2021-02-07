Modi pitches for teaching in local language by medical colleges, tech institutes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday he has a dream of setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the local language.
He was addressing a gathering after launching 'Assam Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways and laying the foundation for two medical colleges. "There is no dearth of talent in the villages and far-flung areas. I have a daring dream of each state having at least one medical college and a technical institution imparting education in the local language," he said, promising setting up such institutions in Assam after the assembly elections.
He said this will improve medical services in remote areas as more and more doctors will be able to reach out to people in their mother tongue and understand their problems. The two medical college and hospitals will come up in Biswanath and Charaideo districts. He claimed Assam has witnessed unprecedented development in the last five years with increased health and infrastructure development. Until 2016 there were only six medical colleges in the state but six more were added in just five years. The number of seats in medical colleges have gone up from 725 to 1,600 now, he said. The prime minister said the 'Asom Mala' scheme will lead to creation of new opportunities. Under the scheme the Public Works Department (PWD) will upgrade the state highways.
Modi said he always linked the condition of tea garden workers to the development of Assam.
"But documents have emerged to show that a conspiracy has been hatched outside the country to defame Indian tea. I am sure the tea workers from Assam will give a befitting reply to these forces," he said without elaborating. The Asom Mala scheme, with an outlay of ₹8,210 crore, will provide inter-linkage between highways and rural roads and high speed corridors. The Medical College and Hospital at Biswanath will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹565 crore and ₹557 crore will be spent on the facility at Charaideo. They will have 100 seats each and serve as hub of medical education and also improve doctor to patient ratio.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi pitches for teaching in local language by medical colleges, tech institutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Learning should be a continuous process, says President Ram Nath Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Meritorious schools' in Punjab to open from Feb 9 with COVID protocols in place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt sends proposal to Centre for Sainik School at all 18 divisional HQs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt issues guidelines for parent outreach program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk prelim examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Schools under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to be renamed after Subhas Chandra Bose'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Class 12 and 10 board exams to begin from May 18 and 19
- All the board examinees including class 10 and 12 candidates will appear for English paper on the first day of examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC engineering services main results 2020 declared, check merit list here
- Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC engineering services main exams can check the results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox