Motivational session in Agra to help students get rid of exam fear

education

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:55 IST

A motivational session was held for UP Board students of Class 9-12 in a city school on Saturday. The session ‘kadam lakshya ki or’ aimed at removing board exam fear among the students and boost their confidence.

The session was part of the initiative of joint director (JD), secondary education, Agra division Mukesh Agrawal for students of Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura and Firozabad. The motivational counselling began from Friday and will continue till January, informed the official.

On Friday, teachers of the school, JD, secondary education, Agra division and other officials gave tips to the students about how to prepare for exams.

Mukesh Agrawal said, “The aim of such sessions is to boost the confidence of students and prepare them face board exams.”

Later, students were asked to share their views with the experts and they put forth various questions which the experts answered. A student asked how to manage time during exams, an expert replied, “In free time, students can read newspapers or revise their notes while having a cup of tea. While having food, students can watch news channel or subject-related videos of experts on social media.”

A student Varsha Kushwah of Class 10 expressed happiness after attending the motivational session and said, “Time management was most important rule for the students, as it is mainly due to this that many students have fear of exams.” Akanksha, a student of Class 12, said, “I thank experts for organising such a session and I will follow the guidelines of experts.”