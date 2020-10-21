MPBSE class 12 supplementary results 2020 declared at mpbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:20 IST

MPBSE class 12 supplementary results 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of class 12 supplementary examinations on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the MPBSE class 12 supplementary examinations 2020 can check their results online at mpbse.nic.in.

The board conducted the MPBSE class 12 supplementary examinations on September 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check MPBSE class 12 supplementary results 2020.

How to check MPBSE class 12 supplementary results 2020:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class Supplementary Result September - 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MPBSE class 12 supplementary results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.