MPSC Maharashtra civil services main result 2019 declared

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:13 IST

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of state services main exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the MPSC main exam 2019 can now check their results online at mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC has also released the category- wise cutoff for the main exam. The same is available on the official website at mpsc.gov.in.

How to check MPSC main exam result 2019:

Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in

Under the recent news/ announcement section click on the result link

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list

Scroll down to the last page to check the cutoff list

Click here to view MPSC main exam result 2019