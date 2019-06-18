Announced: MPSC result 2019 for grade B assistant section officer prelims declared

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the pre-exam results of Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Gr-B Pre Examination - 2018 for recruitment of assistant section officers.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official website of MPSC

2) Click on the link for ‘result of assistant section officers pre exam 2019’

3) A pdf page containing the roll number of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

4) Download on your computer and take a printout.

The commission has also released the cut off marks for different category candidates in the examination. The cut off marks for the open category general candidates is 57, for female candidates it is 51.

A total of 533 candidates have qualified in the examination.

Note: Visit official website of MPSC for latest updates.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 17:41 IST