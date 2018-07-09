MPSC state tax inspector grade B pre exam 2018 result declared

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday announced the results of Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Gr-B Pre Examination - 2018 for recruitment of state tax inspectors.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official website of MPSC

2) Click on the link for ‘result of state tax inspector pre exam 2018’

3) A pdf page containing the roll number of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

4) Download on your computer and take a printout.

The commission has also released the cut off marks for different category candidates in the examination. The cut off marks for the open category general candidates is 55, for female candidates it is 48, for sports persons it is 43.

A total of 776 candidates have qualified in the examination.

Note: Visit official website of MPSC for latest updates.